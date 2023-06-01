Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

