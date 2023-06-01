Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Emeren Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 4,684.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Emeren Group by 152.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

