EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.81

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.81 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.94 ($0.18), with a volume of 2490293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.44 ($0.19).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.10 million, a P/E ratio of -735.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.92.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

