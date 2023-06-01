Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.27. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of CHH opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $570,459 over the last 90 days. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

