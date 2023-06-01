Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $544.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day moving average of $437.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,650. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

