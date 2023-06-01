Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.