Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESS opened at $216.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average is $216.37.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

