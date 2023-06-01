Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 9432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,653.80% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$3.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

