FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

NYSE:FDS opened at $385.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.91 and a 200-day moving average of $417.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

