FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132,157 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.