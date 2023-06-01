Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.