Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

