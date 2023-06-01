Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 103.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

IT opened at $342.94 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,981 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.