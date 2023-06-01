Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

