Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYY stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.
About Geely Automobile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.