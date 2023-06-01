Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYY stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

