Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Plans $0.49 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Geely Automobile stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
- Is the Abercrombie & Fitch Blowout the End of Margin Compression?
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.