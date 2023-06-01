Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 1.3 %

GNTX stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,610,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.