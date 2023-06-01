Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680. Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Water Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

