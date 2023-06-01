Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.