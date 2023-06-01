Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

