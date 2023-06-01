HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 5.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 116.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

