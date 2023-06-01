Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

HBAN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

