Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

