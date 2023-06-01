ING Groep NV Acquires 7,300 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.