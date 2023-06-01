ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,857 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.42 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

