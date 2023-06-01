ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.