ING Groep NV Buys 10,888 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after acquiring an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.