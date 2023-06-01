ING Groep NV Buys 3,381 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

