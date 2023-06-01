ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

