ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 16,300 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bunge by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

