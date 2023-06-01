ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 52,800 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

