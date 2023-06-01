ING Groep NV Has $1.46 Million Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.15% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 334.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPH opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

