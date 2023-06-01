ING Groep NV Has $1.51 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,416,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

