ING Groep NV Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $195.70 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.