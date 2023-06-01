ING Groep NV Has $2.26 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

