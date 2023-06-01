ING Groep NV Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

