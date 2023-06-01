ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.