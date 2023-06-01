ING Groep NV Invests $1.80 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
