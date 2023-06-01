ING Groep NV Invests $1.84 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.