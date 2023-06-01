ING Groep NV Invests $2.51 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $129.29 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

