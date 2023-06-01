ING Groep NV Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

