ING Groep NV Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

