ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $373.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.73 and its 200 day moving average is $441.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.