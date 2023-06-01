ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

