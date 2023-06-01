ING Groep NV Purchases 644 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day moving average is $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

