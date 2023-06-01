ING Groep NV Purchases 68,000 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $10,547,000. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

