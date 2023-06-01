ING Groep NV Purchases 689 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

