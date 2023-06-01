ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 55,586 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.47 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

