ING Groep NV Sells 122,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WES stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

