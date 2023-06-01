ING Groep NV Sells 23,718 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ING Groep NV cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

